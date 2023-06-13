Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Up 3.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,549,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 382,981 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.