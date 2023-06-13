Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Eugene G. Banucci Sells 5,020 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $783,571.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $157.57 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $158.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.24.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,045,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,014,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,267,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.