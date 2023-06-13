Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 234.5% in May

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, an increase of 234.5% from the May 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,815,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a portable, solar-powered, and wide-area security device; ROSA-P, a switched-powered security and safety solution; RADDOG, a security industry's purpose-built mobile robot dog; ROSS, a software solution which enables millions of IP security cameras; and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

