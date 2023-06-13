Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 234.5% in May

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, an increase of 234.5% from the May 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,815,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
