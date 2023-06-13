Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
