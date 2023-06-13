Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,231,250,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

