Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDAGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,231,250,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.