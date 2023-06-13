WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the May 15th total of 954,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786,370 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WeTrade Group by 958.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WeTrade Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WeTrade Group alerts:

WeTrade Group Trading Up 9.5 %

WETG opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. WeTrade Group has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9,342.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.51.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.