Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $177.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.95.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 41,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Apple by 4,505.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 730,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $120,438,000 after purchasing an additional 714,511 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $13,558,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $18,121,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 273,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.