Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $154.00 at Bank of America

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in Amazon.com by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,594,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $83,246,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

