Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Univar Solutions by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.