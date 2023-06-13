Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.05 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.