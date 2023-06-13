Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OCS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Pareto Securities started coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Oculis Stock Up 4.5 %
Oculis stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90.
About Oculis
Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.
