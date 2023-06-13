Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.81.
Saia Stock Performance
Shares of SAIA opened at $305.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $308.98. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Activity at Saia
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Saia
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after buying an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.