Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.81.

Shares of SAIA opened at $305.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $308.98. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,674,000 after buying an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

