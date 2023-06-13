Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

IRON stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56. Disc Medicine Opco has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter valued at about $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter worth about $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

