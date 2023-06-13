Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALIM. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.82 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

