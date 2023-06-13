Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NYSE VVV opened at $37.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

