StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 5.7 %
Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.95.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
