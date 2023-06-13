StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 5.7 %

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.