Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

