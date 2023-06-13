Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KNTK. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Kinetik Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $33.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.65.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.43). Kinetik had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $281.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 232.56%.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $102,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,487.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,827 shares of company stock valued at $638,008. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $68,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $47,428,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $18,686,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

