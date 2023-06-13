Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.38.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,102,320. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

