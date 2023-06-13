Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,582.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

