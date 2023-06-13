CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.40.

KMX opened at $79.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

