InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InspireMD in a research report on Friday. They set a sell rating for the company.

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $1.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at InspireMD

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

