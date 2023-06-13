CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNP opened at $29.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

