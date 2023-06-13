BILL (NYSE:BILL) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 target price on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BILL from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.50.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $115.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $644,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,455.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,480. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

