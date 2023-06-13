New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.31.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 90.57% and a return on equity of 4.20%.
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
