NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE NBY opened at $0.72 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

