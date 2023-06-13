Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $87.19 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

