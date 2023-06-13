inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

inTEST Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of INTT opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $297.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.95. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.