Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $164.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.11.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.89%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

