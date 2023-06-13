Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN opened at $3.00 on Monday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
