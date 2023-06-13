MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $155.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $155.90. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.59 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,565 shares of company stock worth $2,241,375. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $6,008,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 69,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,445,000 after buying an additional 72,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

