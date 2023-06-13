Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.
Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $35.38.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,202 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,307,000 after buying an additional 933,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
