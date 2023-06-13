Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

