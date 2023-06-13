ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $532.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $532.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.3 %

NOW opened at $546.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $563.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 278.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.85 and its 200 day moving average is $446.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

