Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSR. Wolfe Research cut Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Fisker Stock Performance

Shares of FSR opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Fisker has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Fisker by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading

