E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives $5.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETWO. Bank of America lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $58,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,478 shares in the company, valued at $926,285.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $206,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in E2open Parent by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,768,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in E2open Parent by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,670 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in E2open Parent by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 16,957,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,279 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in E2open Parent by 492.0% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,974 shares during the period.

ETWO opened at $5.39 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 99.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $166.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

