Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on NENTF. Nordea Equity Research cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Handelsbanken cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DNB Markets cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Viaplay Group AB (publ) alerts:

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

NENTF stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Viaplay Group AB has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaplay Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.