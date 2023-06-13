Head-To-Head Contrast: Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onex and SSE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Onex alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $442.00 million 9.39 $235.00 million ($1.82) -28.18 SSE $15.18 billion 1.66 -$149.44 million N/A N/A

Onex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex N/A 0.37% 0.25% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Onex and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Onex pays out -16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Onex has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Onex and SSE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 1 1 0 2.50 SSE 0 1 3 0 2.75

Onex presently has a consensus price target of $88.40, indicating a potential upside of 72.35%. Given Onex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than SSE.

Summary

Onex beats SSE on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onex

(Get Rating)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

About SSE

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.