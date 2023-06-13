Analyzing Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Vox Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sibanye Stillwater and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vox Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 59.29%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Vox Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $8.45 billion 0.60 $1.13 billion N/A N/A Vox Royalty $8.51 million 14.21 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Vox Royalty on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

