Financial Comparison: Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) vs. Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zimmer Biomet and Jin Medical International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 2 7 6 0 2.27 Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus price target of $143.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 6.33% 12.43% 7.09% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.11 billion 3.98 $231.40 million $2.14 63.34 Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Jin Medical International.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Jin Medical International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products. The company operates through the following segments: Americas Orthopedics, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Americas Spine and Global Dental. The Americas Orthopedics segment consists of the U.S. market and includes other North, Central, and South American markets for the firm’s orthopedic product categories. The EMEA segment focuses on Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment consists of Japan, China, and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The Americas Spine and Global Dental segment focuses on the U.S. market and includes other North, Central, and South American markets for the firm’s spine business, and all geographic markets for its dental business. This segment is also involved in research, development engineering, medica

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. through its Chinese operating entities, designs and manufactures wheelchairs and living aids products for people with disabilities, the elderly and people recovering from injuries. Jin Medical International Ltd. is headquartered in Changzhou City, China.

