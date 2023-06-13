Analysts Set Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Target Price at $3,120.00

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,120.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPGY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66) in a report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $37.09 on Thursday. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

