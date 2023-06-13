XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $49.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE:XPO opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

