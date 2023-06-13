Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.38, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.79. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,845,895 shares in the company, valued at $27,965,309.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,947,828 shares of company stock valued at $27,292,172 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

