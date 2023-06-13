Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Price Target at GBX 839.58

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 839.58 ($10.51).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASC. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital raised shares of ASOS to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.26) to GBX 470 ($5.88) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 940 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.14) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

LON ASC opened at GBX 337 ($4.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 320.33 ($4.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,242 ($15.54). The company has a market capitalization of £401.57 million, a PE ratio of -160.63, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 573.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 672.24.

In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($52,302.30). Insiders own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

