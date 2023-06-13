Analysts Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $98.54

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.54.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Autoliv Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,916,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $89.24 on Friday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

