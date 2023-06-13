Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $16.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,072,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 330,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.0 %

HPE opened at $16.27 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.