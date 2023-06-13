Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE DAVA opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $115.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endava Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Endava by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 399,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 133,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.