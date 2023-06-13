Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.25.
Endava Trading Up 6.1 %
NYSE DAVA opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $115.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77.
Endava Company Profile
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
