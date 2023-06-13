Analysts Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT at $60.25

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $39.81.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
