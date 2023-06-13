Analysts Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT at $60.25

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Lovesac Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Lovesac by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lovesac by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $39.81.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

