Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.91.

NYSE:WMT opened at $154.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.10. The company has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,495,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,939,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

