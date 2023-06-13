Truist Financial Increases SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $11.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SOFI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after buying an additional 372,563 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,643,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,524,000 after buying an additional 721,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after buying an additional 484,530 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

