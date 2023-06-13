Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.83.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 58.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $37.98 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,524,454.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,376,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after buying an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $13,410,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 54.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after buying an additional 483,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 448,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.